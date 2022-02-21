Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases 4,232 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Amundi bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.36. 10,785,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,718,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.46 and a 200-day moving average of $163.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

