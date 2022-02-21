Laffer Tengler Investments Sells 6,058 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Laffer Tengler Investments lowered its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,055,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,727,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 164,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 65,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.81. 430,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,943,253. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $22.41.

