Lamden (TAU) Hits Market Cap of $7.95 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Lamden has a market cap of $7.95 million and $689,114.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.0559 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

