Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Landstar System worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,230,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after buying an additional 250,722 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after buying an additional 162,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,494,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 526,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,156,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $153.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.24 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.67.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

