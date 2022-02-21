Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LGRDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. AlphaValue raised Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Legrand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

LGRDY stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65. Legrand has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.59.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

