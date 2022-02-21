LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. LHT has a market capitalization of $100,014.97 and approximately $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LHT has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010776 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000076 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 121% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

