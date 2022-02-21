Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1,630.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,043 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Liberty Broadband worth $59,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after acquiring an additional 861,499 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,143,000 after acquiring an additional 736,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 101.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,222,000 after buying an additional 685,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,849,000 after buying an additional 646,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 186.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,289,000 after buying an additional 404,438 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $148.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $136.56 and a 1-year high of $194.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

