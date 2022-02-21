Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1,630.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,043 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Liberty Broadband worth $59,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $148.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $136.56 and a 1-year high of $194.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

