Lido DAO Token (LDO) Market Cap Hits $34.90 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00003713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $34.90 million and $7.54 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.91 or 0.06909676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,079.99 or 0.99406600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00048583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00051214 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

