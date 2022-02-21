LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.55 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LFVN stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.45. 39,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,509. The firm has a market cap of $70.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.30. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Beindorff acquired 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in LifeVantage by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 38,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

