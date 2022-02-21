Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGND. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGND traded down $9.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.56. 459,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,606. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $172.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

