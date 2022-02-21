Lightstreams (PHT) Trading Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $716,211.04 and approximately $198.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

