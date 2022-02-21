LikeCoin (LIKE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $92,124.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $21.62 million and $92,124.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00037590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00107730 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,092,854 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.