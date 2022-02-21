Linde (LIN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Linde (ETR: LIN) recently:

2/17/2022 – Linde was given a new €335.00 ($380.68) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/14/2022 – Linde was given a new €323.00 ($367.05) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/11/2022 – Linde was given a new €350.00 ($397.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/11/2022 – Linde was given a new €327.00 ($371.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/2/2022 – Linde was given a new €327.00 ($371.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Shares of LIN stock traded up €0.15 ($0.17) on Monday, reaching €265.35 ($301.53). The company had a trading volume of 1,541,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. The stock has a market cap of $136.01 billion and a PE ratio of 41.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of €286.69 and a 200-day moving average of €276.44. Linde plc has a 12 month low of €201.80 ($229.32) and a 12 month high of €309.35 ($351.53).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

