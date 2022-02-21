Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €295.52 ($335.81).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($375.00) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €335.00 ($380.68) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($347.73) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($367.05) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($371.59) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €265.35 ($301.53) on Monday. Linde has a 12 month low of €201.80 ($229.32) and a 12 month high of €309.35 ($351.53). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €286.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €276.44. The company has a market cap of $136.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

