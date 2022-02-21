Linear One Day Volume Hits $26.65 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Linear has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $64.20 million and approximately $26.65 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00037283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00108028 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,266,737,366 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

