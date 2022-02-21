Liquity (LQTY) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.43 or 0.00006500 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $40.43 million and $3.75 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.47 or 0.06928830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,564.41 or 1.00281519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00048859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050894 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,605,915 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars.

