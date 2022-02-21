Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.140-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $563 million-$577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.22 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $258.32. 99,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,271. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

