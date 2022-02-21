LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 143,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,466,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

