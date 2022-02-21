LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Truist Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for LKQ in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Truist Financial also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in LKQ by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

