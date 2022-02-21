Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 966,554 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

LYG opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

