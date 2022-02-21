Locus Chain Price Hits $0.0298 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Locus Chain has a market cap of $26.20 million and approximately $431,659.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00037406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00107632 BTC.

Locus Chain Coin Profile

LOCUS is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

