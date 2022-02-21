Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 40,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 172,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75.
About Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lojas Renner (LRENY)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.