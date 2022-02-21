Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 40,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 172,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75.

Get Lojas Renner alerts:

About Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY)

Lojas Renner SA engages in retail trading of clothing, sports articles, accessories, and cosmetics in the domestic market. It operates through following segments: Retail and Financial Products. The Retail segment refers to the trade of garment items for women, men and children fashion; perfumery, cosmetics, toiletry products, correlated, watches, as well as the home and decoration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.