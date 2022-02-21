Loki Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,838.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.99 or 0.06950596 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.41 or 0.00286512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.52 or 0.00781004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00069126 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00410486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00220151 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

