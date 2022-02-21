LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $308.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.06) to GBX 310 ($4.19) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised LondonMetric Property from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of LNSPF stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.