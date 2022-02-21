LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $308.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.06) to GBX 310 ($4.19) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised LondonMetric Property from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of LNSPF stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

