LPL Financial LLC Acquires 118,182 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.48% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $28,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $102,000.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $51.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

