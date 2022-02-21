LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,523 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $31,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $26,254,669 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $126.96 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $124.71 and a one year high of $440.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

