LPL Financial LLC Acquires 49,509 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,509 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

In other news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,401,696 shares of company stock valued at $86,041,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

