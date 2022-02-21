LPL Financial LLC Acquires 51,190 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.16% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $27,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QEFA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,691,000 after purchasing an additional 155,057 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 637,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 139,165 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,407,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,798,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,747 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $73.21 on Monday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $69.52 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.31.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.