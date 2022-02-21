LPL Financial LLC Acquires 51,924 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,924 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $30,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $89.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $94.93. The stock has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.