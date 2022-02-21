LPL Financial LLC Acquires 5,964 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Roku worth $33,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $112.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.34. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,000 shares of company stock worth $92,915,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.77.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

