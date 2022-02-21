LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,391 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $31,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Amundi purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,345,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after acquiring an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,812,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,121,000 after acquiring an additional 437,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,648,000 after acquiring an additional 351,510 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $142.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.23. The company has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

