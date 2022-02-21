LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.59% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $26,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 10,033.3% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $52.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.29. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

