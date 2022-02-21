LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,400 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $31,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $293,000.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $47.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94.

