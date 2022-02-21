LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $33,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $118,537,000 after purchasing an additional 31,601 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.7% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 39,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

NYSE:SYK opened at $248.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

