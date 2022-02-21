LPL Financial LLC Buys 105,114 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,114 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Williams Companies worth $32,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 851.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $132,068,000. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities upped their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

NYSE:WMB opened at $29.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

