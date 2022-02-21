LPL Financial LLC Buys 24,639 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $30,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,420,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,814,000 after acquiring an additional 196,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after acquiring an additional 134,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,302,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $489.45 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

