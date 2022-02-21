LPL Financial LLC Buys 58,526 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,526 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.27% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $28,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 73,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.41. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

