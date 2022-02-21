LPL Financial LLC Buys 9,126 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Nucor worth $27,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Nucor by 112.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,028 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $122.93 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day moving average of $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

