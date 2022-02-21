LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $29,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,672 shares of company stock valued at $24,168,821. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $105.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

