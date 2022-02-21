LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) by 110.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,170 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 10.43% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $32,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 356.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 368,335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 428,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 130,510 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 258,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 248,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 62,479 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 316.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 122,083 shares during the period.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $31.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

