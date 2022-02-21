LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $30,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,447.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,004 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,343,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 979,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,022,000 after acquiring an additional 565,141 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,744.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after acquiring an additional 440,629 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,210,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after acquiring an additional 316,410 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $49.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.61. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

