LPL Financial LLC Has $26.32 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 12.93% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $26,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDSF. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 77.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 88.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 240,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 142,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04.
