LPL Financial LLC Has $29.85 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,004 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.33% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $29,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $136,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 660.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $193,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $118.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.06. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $97.34 and a 1 year high of $131.07.

