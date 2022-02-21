LPL Financial LLC Has $30.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,568 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $30,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

VIS opened at $186.35 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $173.88 and a one year high of $208.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.74.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.