LPL Financial LLC Has $30.99 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $30,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $647.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $719.29 and a 200-day moving average of $778.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $501.11 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $265.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.