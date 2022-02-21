LPL Financial LLC Has $31.85 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Prudential Financial worth $31,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,077,000 after buying an additional 196,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 550,103 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,048,000 after acquiring an additional 108,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

In other news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $147,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,694 shares of company stock worth $25,461,753. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $114.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.53 and its 200 day moving average is $109.03. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.58 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.22%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.