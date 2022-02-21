LPL Financial LLC Has $32.50 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,485 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 20.85% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $32,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $351,000.

NYSEARCA:GTIP opened at $56.19 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $59.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94.

