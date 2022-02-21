LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $31,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 619.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

NYSE GD opened at $215.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.30. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $163.12 and a 12-month high of $218.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

