LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,634 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $33,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,789,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 697.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Zoetis by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,190,000 after buying an additional 1,071,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,654,000 after purchasing an additional 561,631 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $191.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.95 and a 200-day moving average of $210.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,195 shares of company stock worth $4,252,004 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.